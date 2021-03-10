Christian author Beth Moore says she no longer identifies as a Southern Baptist

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Popular Christian author Beth Moore has renounced her Southern Baptist affiliation.
In a recent interview, Moore said that while she loves “so many Southern Baptist people,” she is no longer Southern Baptist herself, stating that she doesn’t identify “with some of the things in our heritage that haven’t remained in the past.”
Moore says she still considers herself a Baptist.
She also revealed in this same interview that has ended her publishing agreement with the Christian mega-chain LifeWay Christian Resources, which is the publishing and distribution division of the Southern Baptist Convention.
Lifeway Christian Resources, though, will still carry Moore’s books.
Moore has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, recently referring to Trumpism as “seductive” and “dangerous to the saints of God.”
According to NPR, about 80 percent of white evangelicals consistently approved of Trump’s performance through his four years in office.
Moore, who is a survivor of sexual abuse, also began to speak out after a 2019 report accused hundreds of leaders inside the Southern Baptist Church of sexual misconduct over the course of 20 years.
While participating in a panel at the 2019 Southern Baptist Convention about abuse, Moore said she no longer felt welcome.
