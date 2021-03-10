Boil water notice lifted for well connections in Jackson, Byram

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The boil water notice is lifted for 16,000 connections in Jackson and Byram.
It impacts all well water connections--mostly located in South Jackson and Byram.
The boil water notice remains in effect for Jackson’s 43,000 surface water connections.
There’s no word on when those connections will be lifted, as the city has yet to sample water for the surface water system.
They say a setback on Sunday, March 7, delayed the process on when the water can be tested.
