Watkins Elementary School closing after Spring Break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees, Watkins Elementary School will not open following spring break.
The school continues to have water drainage issues, and with the upcoming spring weather, more flooding is expected.
Repairs to the school are not possible due to funding exceeding the budget through the Bond Construction Program.
The Board decided it was best to close the school because of the potential health concerns for students. Instead, these young scholars will be able to attend Walton Elementary School after spring break.
A zoom meeting will occur on March 9 at 6 p.m. for families and employees who need to ask questions or give feedback.
