Water Giveaway at Forest Hill High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced that non-potable water will be available on March 9.
The water giveaway will take place at Forest Hill High School between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The City of Jackson also asks residents to bring containers.
After weeks of little to no water for many citizens, Public Works Director Charles Williams states that 95% of Jackson’s homes finally have their water restored. For the remaining 5%, Williams states that “it is not so much from a lack of water but low water pressure.”
Jackson still remains under a boil water notice even though water is restored to most homes.
For more information on the water giveaway, please visit www.jacksonms.gov.
