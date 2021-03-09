Toddler, three others injured during shootout in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are in custody after a shootout over the weekend in Edwards that injured a 2-year-old child in the leg.
Edwards Police Chief Terence Crump says it all stemmed from an argument between two men who quickly pulled out guns and started shooting at each other.
One shooter, named Jaylein Wallace is in police custody.
Wallace is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
His bond was set at $100,000.
The other shooter’s name has not been released, but police say he’s in the hospital and will face charges once he’s discharged.
Investigators say the incident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Sandstone Apartments on Wallace Drive.
Three innocent bystanders were shot including two women and a toddler, but they were all taken to the hospital and expected to be ok, police say.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.