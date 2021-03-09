Slim Chickens axes plans, but not giving up on Gluckstadt

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Owners of a Slim Chickens franchise recently confirmed rumors that they have axed their plans to open a restaurant at 1072 Gluckstadt Rd.
However, franchisees are still planning to bring the national franchise to the Madison County community and are currently in talks to purchase another piece of property in the same area.
“What we are working on right now is still in Gluckstadt in approximately the same area,” said David Bagwell, a principal partner with Southern Partners LLC, the franchisee. “I can’t guarantee it’s going to happen until we have a contract in hand, but that’s the point we’re at.”
Bagwell reiterated the point that his company is not giving up on Gluckstadt, and has plans to add additional restaurants in the metro area. “We’re actively developing in lots of spots right now,” he said. “If we can make it work, we’re going to make it work.”
The news comes months after the company’s initial plans to locate in the area were approved by the Madison County Board of Supervisors and the county’s planning and zoning board.
Southern officials said they were excited about the Gluckstadt area, citing its projected growth in the coming years.
According to company estimates, the five-mile radius around the Slim Chickens site is expected to grow to some 28,000 people, and encompass a large number of young to middle-aged families with school children and disposable income.
“What we’re looking for is disposable income,” Bagwell said previously.
Construction was expected to begin on the facility this year.
However, during their final review of the property, owners backed off of plans due to the potential of flooding.
“The engineer pulled the FEMA flood map and found that because of a creek that runs along the north side of the property, the (area) was designated as a FEMA floodway,” Bagwell said. “We have a map drawn that shows the floodway encompasses 30 percent of the total available property we were going to build on.”
Bagwell said Southern worked with the architects to redesign the layout but to no avail.
“We decided it would have to get axed because we dropped down to 20 parking spaces, including parking for employees,” he said. “Operationally, we didn’t see how that was going to work.
“We tried hard. My civil guy got worked with my architect and we rearranged the site plan any way we could arrange it.”
Southern also considered building up the property – adding dirt to raise its elevation – but FEMA regulations would not allow it.
“Because water could not follow its own course, it might have caused flooding for others,” he said. “We don’t want to put something in if it’s not going to benefit the guests we have and the people of the community.”
