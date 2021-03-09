Reeves supports federal relief for water repairs, opening door for possible help in Jackson

“Long term, the solution, we’ve gotta invest in our infrastructure, and it was very interesting to hear Sen. [Joe] Manchin say that in this COVID relief bill, that we could actually use some of the money to invest in water and sewer systems,” Reeves said, responding to a question from Tapper asking what he’s doing to fix the water crisis in Jackson. “While I think that’s ridiculous they spent $1.9 trillion on things other than what’s needed for the virus, if that’s an option, we’re gonna certainly do everything we can to utilize it.”