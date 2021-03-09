Natchez police search for suspect in 2020 attempted murder

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a 2020 attempted murder investigation.
On June 6, 2020 officers responded to a report of shots fired on Old Washington Rd. Officers found damage to a parked 2004 Nissan in front of an apartment building with a possible bullet hole in the front windshield.
While officers were at the scene they were notified of two gunshot victims at Merit Health Natchez. One of the victims was treated locally and released. The other victim was transported to UMMC in Jackson.
During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that several individuals were involved in the shooting. Some of the individuals involved have been identified and warrants issued for their arrest.
Jameco Davis, Karon Cade, and Omari Isaac were arrested and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Investigators have identified the fourth shooter as Cameron Washington. There are currently 3 active felony arrest warrants for Washington. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Cameron’s mother Caronda was arrested on March 3, 2021 for hindering prosecution. She is accused of preventing the arrest of Cameron Washington. Caronda Washington received a $20,000 bond and has since bonded out.
The Natchez Police Department is actively seeking the community’s assistance and if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Cameron Washington or any additional unresolved cases to please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001 or contact the Natchez Police Department.
