Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nice pleasant start to this week. Spring doesn’t officially begin for another week or two, but it will certainly feel spring like for much of this week. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s. Clouds and humidity will increase later this week. Temperatures will flirt with 80 degrees on a daily basis starting Thursday thru Saturday. Morning lows will be closer to the 60. A few showers are possible Friday and Saturday. There’s a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday as a weather system moves on through the area. Temperatures will cool down some with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Don’t forget to spring forward the clocks this Sunday morning at 2am for Daylight Saving Time. Sunset will happen at 7:08pm then after a morning sunrise of 7:12am Sunday. Today’s high reached 74 degrees after a morning low of 34. The average high this time of year is 66 and the average low is 44.