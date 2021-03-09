Lumumba encouraged following ‘cordial and truthful discussion’ with Lt. Gov.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was encouraged following his recent meeting with the lieutenant governor.
However, he said no promises were made and that the city will continue to work hard to raise awareness about its infrastructure problems.
“We’re going to continue to go there, inform the questions they have, and offer any point of clarification they need,” he said. “That’s how we’re handling it now. We’re going to speak to every question and knock on every door.”
The meeting comes as the city continues to dig out from a major water crisis brought about by the February winter storms.
The storms crippled the city’s ability to produce water at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. At the height of the crisis, some 43,000 customers were experiencing low or no water pressure.
Officials with Hosemann’s office would not comment on the mayor’s statements regarding the airport. Spokeswoman Leah Smith said she would check to see if the lieutenant governor would comment on the meeting.
Lumumba said the airport was not brought up Tuesday and that the two leaders had a “cordial and truthful discussion” about Jackson’s infrastructure needs.
“We talked more exhaustively about the challenges confronting Jackson and the support we needed,” he said. “He listened and asked questions … no promises were made.”
Jackson needs an estimated $2 billion to address water and sewer deficiencies, many of which were brought to light following the February storms.
On March 3, the mayor sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves seeking nearly $47 million to address problems at the Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants.
Meanwhile, the city is seeking permission to implement an additional one-percent sales tax, with the funds to go directly to water and sewer needs.
That legislation, H.B. 1496, was introduced by District 65 Rep. Christopher Bell and has been referred to the House’s Local and Private Legislation Committee.
If passed, the city would be able to implement a one-percent assessment on all sales and service transactions in the city, pending the results of a ballot referendum.
The legislation states that the tax could be placed on all items. However, the city could make exceptions on which items not to tax. Lumumba previously said that like under Jackson’s current one-percent infrastructure sales tax, groceries and medicine would not be taxed.
A copy of the bill is shown below.
