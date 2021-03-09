Kids get back to sports one year after start of COVID in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For a year now, team sports have been off-limits thanks to the pandemic.
But now “back on the court” is a lot like “back to normal.”
Keiyana Lewis is gearing up for her first game back, and she almost has butterflies.
“A little, but it’s nothing to be nervous about,” she said.
Lewis and a few dozen other kids of all ages took the court at the Boys & Girls Club on West Capitol Street on Monday night, bringing back basketball after a full tear.
Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director Jamye Horton says it just feels right.
“Yeah, I really do feel that way. I think, you know, everybody’s been really affected by this pandemic and to do something you used to do and it’s been taken away from you, to go back to doing it, it makes you appreciate it a whole lot,” he said.
Spokesman Othor Cain points out a calendar year is a lot longer than that for kids.
“In a word? Forever. It’s been forever. They’ve missed it as you can tell, they’re so excited, and they’re so ready, and we’re excited to provide it again,” Cain said.
Brooklyn Smith, 6, says the return of basketball brings back another favorite: Cheerleading.
“You can do dances and call out cheers,” she said.
Moms like Patricia Jackson, who has three kids at the Boys & Girls Club, that competitive spirit is back.
“I hope they win!” she exclaimed.
