10 Jackson Public School reopen Wed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools announced the reopening of 10 schools on March 10.
Jackson’s water crisis has forced many schools in the city to close due to little or no water pressure.
Public Works Director Charles Williams states he is very encouraged that many residents water has been restored.
On March 8, Williams claimed that 95% of homes water in Jackson has been restored. Subsequently, the city announced 30 schools reopening the same day.
With the addition of 10 more schools opening in the area, there are now 40 JPS schools opening.
- Baker Elementary
- Bates Elementary
- Boyd Elementary
- Casey Elementary
- Clausell Elementary
- Dawson Elementary
- Galloway Elementary
- Green Elementary
- John Hopkins Elementary
- Johnson Elementary
- Lake Elementary
- Lee Elementary
- McLeod Elementary
- McWillie Elementary
- North Jackson Elementary
- Oak Forest Elementary
- Obama Magnet Elementary
- Pecan Park Elementary
- Raines Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Spann Elementary
- Sykes Elementary
- Timberlawn Elementary
- Van Winkle Elementary
- Walton Elementary
- Wells APAC (Power)
- Bailey APAC Middle
- Blackburn Middle
- Cardozo Middle
- Chastain Middle
- Kirksey Middle
- Northwest Middle
- Powell Middle
- Callaway High
- Lanier High
- Murrah High
- Provine High
- Capital City Alternative School
- Career Development Center
- REAP
