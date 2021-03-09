Jackson approves over $500k to resurface streets damaged by Pearl River floods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Much-needed help is on the way to repair the streets in Jackson’s Ward 1 hit the hardest from the historic Pearl River floods in 2020.
The Jackson City Council is entering into a $527,260 agreement with Dickerson and Bowen, Inc., a Jackson highway construction company.
Here are the streets that will be resurfaced:
Amherst Street
Argyle Street
Beechcrest Drive
Meadow Oaks Park Drive
Melrose Drive
Ratcliff Street
River Glen Street
Riveria Drive
Sedgwick Dr
Westbrook Road
Governor Reeves declared a state of emergency after the Pearl River Flood which overwhelmed many areas of the state from February 10 to February 14, 2020.
“This is a precarious situation, and we have brought in everyone to assist,” Governor Reeves said.
Due to two inches of more than expected rain that fell, the Pearl River reached a crest of 36.77 feet, the highest level it’s reached in 37 years.
Numerous streets in Northeast Jackson became overwhelmed with water, emergency evacuations forced hundreds of people out of their homes and businesses.
“The water rose so fast,” Jan Henderson told us as she tried to guard her home before escaping the floods. “I’m going to try to get back there put things up on cinder blocks some in the attic, whatever I can move.”
WLBT sent its drone above the river and above the Ross Barnett Reservoir to get an overhead view of the elevated water levels.
Many streets, bridges, and overpasses were completely underwater, causing severe road damage on what’s considered many low-volume roads.
The city expects the work to begin in April.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.