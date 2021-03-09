Jackson approves over $500k to resurface streets damaged by Pearl River floods

Jackson approves over $500k to resurface streets damaged by Pearl River floods
Jackson, Miss., homeowners use shovels to work their way through Pearl River floodwater in this Jackson, Miss., neighborhood Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Sharie Nicole | March 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 1:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Much-needed help is on the way to repair the streets in Jackson’s Ward 1 hit the hardest from the historic Pearl River floods in 2020.

The Jackson City Council is entering into a $527,260 agreement with Dickerson and Bowen, Inc., a Jackson highway construction company.

Here are the streets that will be resurfaced:

Amherst Street

Argyle Street

Beechcrest Drive

Meadow Oaks Park Drive

Melrose Drive

Ratcliff Street

River Glen Street

Riveria Drive

Sedgwick Dr

Westbrook Road

Governor Reeves declared a state of emergency after the Pearl River Flood which overwhelmed many areas of the state from February 10 to February 14, 2020.

“This is a precarious situation, and we have brought in everyone to assist,” Governor Reeves said.

Due to two inches of more than expected rain that fell, the Pearl River reached a crest of 36.77 feet, the highest level it’s reached in 37 years.

Numerous streets in Northeast Jackson became overwhelmed with water, emergency evacuations forced hundreds of people out of their homes and businesses.

“The water rose so fast,” Jan Henderson told us as she tried to guard her home before escaping the floods. “I’m going to try to get back there put things up on cinder blocks some in the attic, whatever I can move.”

WLBT sent its drone above the river and above the Ross Barnett Reservoir to get an overhead view of the elevated water levels.

Many streets, bridges, and overpasses were completely underwater, causing severe road damage on what’s considered many low-volume roads.

The city expects the work to begin in April.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.