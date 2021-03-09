First Alert Forecast: gradually warmer, turning breezy

EXTENDED FORECAST: With a ridge of high pressure moving off the east coast, warm, muggier air will filter into the area through the middle to latter parts of the week. Expect skies to be partly sunny to variably cloudy through Friday with highs pushing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Chances for rain and storms will increase into Sunday as a front makes its way into the area. We’ll keep an eye on this feature for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, the potential is low. Unsettled weather looks to remain a fixture into early next week.