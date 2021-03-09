First Alert Forecast: gradually warmer, turning breezy

TUESDAY: A few more clouds will begin to stream back into the skies as high pressure moves farther east through the day. A cool start will still yield a seasonably warm afternoon amid the mix of clouds and sun and a warm south breeze. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: As a ridge of high pressure continues to build farther to the east, expect warmer, muggier air to continue to flow into the region. Highs will push their way into the upper 70s to near 80 amid a breezy southerly wind. Skies will be variably cloudy with a few hit or miss showers possible. Lows will drop to the middle to upper 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: With a ridge of high pressure moving off the east coast, warm, muggier air will filter into the area through the middle to latter parts of the week. Expect skies to be partly sunny to variably cloudy through Friday with highs pushing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Chances for rain and storms will increase into Sunday as a front makes its way into the area. We’ll keep an eye on this feature for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, the potential is low. Unsettled weather looks to remain a fixture into early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.