COVID-19 in Mississippi: 357 new cases reported Tues.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 357 new cases and 26 new deaths Tuesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 298,008 as of March 8.
So far, 6,834 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,522,676 as of March 7. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 290,697 people have recovered from the virus.
The newest MSDH report shows 285,231 people are fully vaccinated and 778,948 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.