Couple and their 7-month-old daughter killed in Clarke Co. house fire

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A small town in East Mississippi is in shock after three people died in a mobile home fire.
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says Raphael Staten, Ariel Everett, and their 7-month-old daughter, Jordan Everett did not survive.
The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday inside the home on County Road 342.
Four other people inside the mobile home were able to escape the fire, but not the couple and their infant.
“They were trying to call the others and get her out but it was nothing they could do,” said neighbor, Shelly Napier. “They tried to get her but the fire was just too strong. Just too strong.”
Sheriff Todd Kemp says they were attempting to light a propane-type heater on a five-gallon cylinder.
“Apparently the cylinder was leaking and when they were able to ignite it, it flashed over the room and caused the fire inside the home,” Kemp said.
“It’s going to be rough,” said Napier. “We’re going to have to stand together.”
One of the four who escaped the mobile home was treated and later released from a Meridian hospital.
