Water restored to about 95 percent of customers, despite setbacks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite another setback over the weekend, Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams said water has been restored for about 95 percent of customers across the city.
Williams gave an update on restoration efforts at a Monday press conference.
“We feel the system is more stable now. We’re seeing gains in our tanks,” he said. “We did have a minor setback in a water screen, but a contractor (was) working throughout the night to get that addressed and the system is back online.”
Williams said some residents in South Jackson, including in the Forest Hills Road area, are still seeing low pressure. He said pressure is also still low at Jackson State University and at the Jackson Medical Mall.
The city is seeing water service restored as the pressure in the system rebuilds.
Pressure fell off in mid-February following severe winter storms, which hampered the city’s efforts to bring in and treat water at its O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
Pressure there needs to be around 90 PSI, or pounds per square inch, for all surface water customers in the city to have water.
However, PSI dropped into the 30s when the pumps and water screens that bring water into the plant froze.
At the height of the crisis, approximately 43,000 connections, including some in Byram, were without water.
Since then, the city has come close to reaching 90 PSI but is currently hovering in the mid-80s.
“We’re maintaining around 85 PSI. We should go higher by the end of the day,” Williams said. “I anticipate full recovery in the system probably by the end of the week.”
Williams expects to see the boil water notices for customers on well water to be lifted this week, while sampling of the surface water system is expected to begin Tuesday.
“We have to have two good days of sampling to come back, and we’ll start lifting the boil water notice,” he said.
Meanwhile, Williams continues to support the administration’s efforts to seek state and federal funding to help repair the city’s water system.
Jackson is currently seeking $107 million in state and federal funding to make improvements at the plants and along some distribution lines. City officials also want $60 million to build new storage tanks in South and West Jackson and Byram, the areas hit hardest by the storm.
“When we talk about normal, I’m not sure can get back to normal,” he said. “That’s why we’re requesting additional resources to help.”
