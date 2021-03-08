Trevon Bailey, 21

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trevon Bailey, a 21-year-old man, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, after a shooting in the western part of the city, according to Jackson police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened in the 3200 block of Jayne Avenue.
Investigators determined someone shot Bailey while he was sitting inside a Nissan Altima and died at the scene.
Surveillance video revealed two people tied to the crime.
One of the suspects, Jeremiah Hall, turned himself in and has now been charged with murder.
Police are still looking for the other man linked to the shooting.
