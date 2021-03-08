Samuel Pollard, 32

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Samuel Pollard, a 32-year-old man, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, after being shot in the western part of the city, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the shooting took place in the 300 block of North Prentiss Street at approximately 11:45 p.m.
Brown initially identified the victim as Samuel Pinson, but the coroner later corrected the last name and provided that information to WLBT.
Police took the suspected gunman into custody, but have not released the person’s name or any additional information.
