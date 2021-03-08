Rep. Thompson ‘stands ready’ to help Jackson rebuild following water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson said he “stands ready” to support the city of Jackson’s efforts to repair and rebuild its water system following the February winter storms.
In a March 3 letter to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Thompson said he was “deeply troubled about the number of Jackson residents that have been impacted” by the city’s water crisis and said he was “determined to help the city recover and rebuild.”
The letter came as Jackson was still struggling to restore water service, three weeks after winter storms blasted the area, crippling the city’s ability to produce water.
At the height of the crisis, some 43,000 customers were experiencing low or no water pressure due to complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
“As the congressional representative for the city of Jackson and chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, I stand ready to support any request for federal assistance,” he said.
Thompson urged the mayor to work with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Hinds County to submit its preliminary damage assessment to ensure disaster aid is not delayed.
In his letter, Thompson outlined the process for seeking federal aid and said there were several forms of aid available.
“It can be aid to families and individuals for uninsured needs, assistance to state and local governments, and aid to certain nonprofits for rebuilding or replacing damaged infrastructure.”
The county’s application for assistance was submitted under Category D of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) public assistance grant program.
That program provides grants for permanent work to restore water control facilities following natural disasters.
To qualify, work must be the result of the declared incident, be located in the area governed by the group seeking funding, and be the legal responsibility of the applicant, according to FEMA’s website.
Thompson said the city could also seek funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which provides low-interest loans to help cities pay for infrastructure projects, as well as the Community Development Block Grant programs, which “provides annual grants ... to provide suitable living environment(s) in cities by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate-income persons.”
Jackson is currently seeking $107 million from state and federal sources and sent a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves to ask for help.
Lumumba said he also was to be meeting with the EPA Monday to discuss how the agency could help the city in light of the crisis.
Said Lumumba, “EPA reached out after the recognition of the crisis the city of Jackson has been suffering for the last couple of weeks and wanted to talk about solutions and how they may be helpful to the endeavor.”
