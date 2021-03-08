Reeves defends lifting COVID-19 restrictions on CNN

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -During an interview Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Governor Tate Reeves defended his decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
“I’m less concerned about the number of cases and more concerned about our objective,” Reeves told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Our objective in Mississippi has never been to rid ourselves of the virus or make sure that no Mississippian actually gets the virus because we don’t think that’s a realistic goal.”
The governor said the state’s declining COVID-19 numbers no longer make state-imposed mask mandates necessary.
“The fact is that the numbers don’t justify government interaction at the levels that we’re seeing in other states,” Reeves added.
Right now, the governor says the number one tool against the virus is people getting vaccinated.
Tapper brought up the City of Jackson’s water issues after February’s deadly winter storm, as Reeves what he’d doing to fix the problem.
Reeves responded, “Long term, the solution, Jake, we’ve got to invest in our infrastructure.”
The Governor said many municipalities have ignored routine maintenance which is explicable and inexcusable.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.