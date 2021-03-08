Mississippi College AD Mike Jones announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mike Jones announced his retirement as athletic director and head men’s basketball coach at Mississippi College.
MC has been apart of Jones’ life for many years. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the school while being a basketball star on the court. Upon graduating, Jones served as a recruiting and scouting assistant.
Jones coached the Choctaws for 19 seasons and posted an impressive 342-127 record. He led his teams to four American Southwest Conference Championships, one Gulf South Conference Championship, and three Sweet 16 appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Mike Jones’ legacy extends further than MC, however. Not only is he a member of the Hall of Fame at Mississippi College, but also at Co-Lin and Mississippi Sports.
He looks to continue working part-time at MC with President Blake Thompson on initiatives for the athletics department.
Coach Jones states that he looks forward to spending time with his family more than anything.
“My whole family has been so supportive of what I’ve done. It’s hard to coach if that’s not the case. I’ve been blessed to have a family that’s been behind me, and I can’t thank them enough,” said Jones.
