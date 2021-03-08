Jane Doe, 41

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified 41-year-old woman died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, after a shooting in the northeast part of the city, according to Jackson police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened at a home on East Ash Street around 1:30 a.m.
Investigators believe someone fired several shots into the home, hitting and killing the victim, who died at the scene.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released by polie.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
