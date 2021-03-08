Jackson to demolish Casa Grande, other eyesores in coming weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials marked a major milestone recently with the demolition of the old police precinct building in downtown Jackson.
At a press conference Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the demolition, which wrapped up recently, is the first in a major initiative to remove major eyesores across the city.
“Not only are they less aesthetically pleasing to our residents, citizens and visitors, they are a barrier to future investment,” he said. “There are many eyesores across the city that we intend to tackle over the coming weeks and months.”
Meanwhile, city officials said they’re on track to meet the mayor’s goal of demolishing 25 percent of its blighted properties this fiscal year.
“I can safely say by the end of this budget year, we will have met that goal,” Planning Director Jordan Hillman said.
The budget year ends September 30.
The briefing was held in a vacant lot at 215 W. Pearl St., the home of the former downtown police precinct building.
The city council approved a $130,000 contract with R&C Services in January.
The building previously was falling in on itself and sat in stark contrast to the nearby King Edward Building, which is home to a Hilton Garden Inn and luxury apartments.
“We want to celebrate the space we’re in now,” Lumumba said. “As I have talked to residents and investors, there has been a constant cry to eliminate this eyesore.”
Lumumba said that only are the efforts designed to make the area better looking, they’re designed to send a message to investors that the city is taking an aggressive stance against blight.
“We are ready to move forward and see our city grow,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jackson is moving forward with plans to demolish several other major dilapidated structures, including the abandoned Casa Grande apartments on Terry Road.
“(On Tuesday), we will open bids for the Casa Grande. As soon as we open bids, we’ll review them and if they come in at a range we expect, we’ll hopefully get it (to the) council and move on it in April,” Hillman said.
On March 23, the planning department is going to open additional bids to tear down the old JTRAN building at 1025 University Blvd, the old Apple Ridge Shopping Center at 2851 McFadden Rd., and the old Red Rooster building at 988 Flag Chapel Rd.
On April 6, the city will open bids for the demolition of the former Metro Inn, at 2365 West U.S. 80.
“It’s stripped of concrete but is still a major presence at that intersection,” she added.
Projects are being funded with a portion of the city’s CARES Act money. Jackson received more than $4 million in funding to reimburse it for COVID-19 related expenses.
Lumumba said he hoped to use the money for demolition, saying that the city would be unable to raze the buildings without it.
The cost for the precinct demolition, for instance, was around $130,000. By comparison, the city’s budget for cleaning derelict properties is around $450,000. That amount includes $289,000 for demolition and $158,000 for mowing grass and boarding up structures.
“Typically, with what we are faced within the midst of any budget year is insufficient funds to deal with residential blight and commercial blight the city has to grapple with,” he said. “The demolition of one or two of these buildings can usually consume our entire budget to demolish properties.”
