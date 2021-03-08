Gov. Reeves refuses to say Biden’s election was legitimate; denounces mail-in voting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an interview Sunday night with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was given several chances to say if he believed President Joe Biden was legitimately and lawfully elected.
Each time, he stopped short.
Reeves acknowledged Biden’s presidency will not be overturned and he was “duly elected,” but wouldn’t answer yes or no specifically when asked whether it was fair.
“Do you accept the 2020 U.S. Election was free and fair? Obviously every election has some questions, but I’m talk about free and fair legitimately elected Joe Biden, yes or no?” Tapper asked.
“...He was certified in all 50 states and he is the duly-elected president,” Reeves said. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have bad laws on the books in other states, it’s just a fact.”
The “bad laws” he’s referring to are in reference to mail-in ballots.
“In our state we do not allow mail-in voting, and the reason we don’t allow mail-in voting is because we...think that it allows lots of opportunities for fraud and other things. And I don’t think that mail-in voting should be allowed in other states around the nation.”
