Former director of Miss. Veterans Affairs cemetary in Newton Co. arrested on embezzlement charges

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former state employee has been arrested for embezzlement .
State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Henry Gruno after he was indicted for embezzlement.
Gruno is a former director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) cemetery in Newton County. Gruno was presented with $29,818.76 demand letter upon arrest.
This amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
Gruno is accused of using a credit card and a fuel card to embezzle public money from Mississippi Veterans Affairs. He allegedly used an MSVA credit card to purchase things like barbecue supplies, toys, and luggage.
He also purportedly used a fuel card to make purchases far from the cemetery and on days when grounds equipment was not operated. Investigators identified a total of about $14,000 as embezzled from January 2016 to January 2019.
If convicted, Gruno faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
