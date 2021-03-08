First Alert Forecast: chilly start, mild finish Monday

MONDAY: After a beautiful weekend, expect sunshine to win out again across central and southwest Mississippi to start off the new work and school week. A chilly start in the 30s will give way to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies remain mostly to partly clear overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TUESDAY: A few more clouds will begin to stream back into the skies as high pressure moves farther east through the day. A cool start will still yield a seasonably warm afternoon amid the mix of clouds and sun and a warm south breeze. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: With a ridge of high pressure moving off the east coast, warm, muggier air will filter into the area through the middle to latter parts of the week. Expect skies to be partly sunny to variably cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs pushing into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few hit and miss showers can’t be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Chances for rain and storms will increase Saturday and Sunday as a front makes its way into the area. We’ll keep an eye on this feature for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, the potential is low.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.