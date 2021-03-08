City of Jackson says water has been restored to most homes; some areas still seeing low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the City of Jackson approaches its third week of dealing with water woes, city leaders said progress is being made when it comes to restoring water to residents.
The city said most of the city has seen its water restored.
However, some pockets in South Jackson on Forest Hill Road and McCluer Road are still experiencing low pressure.
This comes after the water system was crippled during last month’s winter storms.
As of Sunday, the city said the psi (pounds per square inch) is at 89, it’s goal is to reach 90.
One Jackson resident who recently had their water restored is Kehinde Gaynor.
Gaynor said seeing running water flowing from his faucet again wasn’t a joyous moment.
“I didn’t feel excited when the water came back, I should’ve already had the water,” Gaynor expressed.
Earlier this week, Gaynor said he filled up empty buckets with raindrops as they fell from the sky, and used that water to flush his toilet.
He said his family went 18 days without running water inside their home.
“You know, I just wouldn’t wish this upon anybody,” said Gaynor.
“The pressure is not at 100 percent, but it’s better,” said Nadia Gaynor, Kehinde’s wife. “We’re thankful that it is on. We can at least flush our toilets, we were able to actually take showers yesterday, and today I’ve been able to wash clothes.”
The Gaynor’s said they’ve spent roughly $4,000 trying to get by during this crisis.
“I cook, my wife cooks, so if we can’t cook and prepare our food we have to buy takeout food,” said Gaynor. “We have to drive miles just to get it, bring it back, and then the costs of the hotels on top of that, it was an enormous bill.”
Governor Tate Reeves addressed the city’s water crisis on national news Sunday morning.
The governor stated that Jackson’s water issues have been decades in the making.
“It’s the fact that a large number of municipalities in our state and around the country have ignored routine maintenance,” said Governor Reeves. “You do that over many years, you put yourself in a very difficult position.”
Reeves said the long term fix is investing in infrastructure, including using funds from the stimulus relief package that was recently passed by lawmakers in Washington.
“It was very interesting to hear Senator (Joe) Manchin say that in this COVID relief bill that we could actually use some of the money to invest in water and sewer systems,” the governor said. “While I think that’s ridiculous that they spent $1.9 trillion on things other than what was needed for the virus, if that’s an option, we’re going to do everything we can to utilize it.”
On Sunday, the city did see a minor mechanical issue with the raw water screens.
Contractors were onsite to fix the issue.
The city said no water pressure was lost while repairs were being made.
The Capital City still remains under a boil water notice.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.