Starkville company receives $6.9 million Army contract to curb drone intrusions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - Camgian Microsystems Corp. has received a $6.99 million U.S. Army contract.
According to U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., this contract is to develop technologies to stop unwanted unmanned aircraft system (UAS) incursions.
All the work will be performed in Mississippi.
“Unmanned aircraft system advances have had important and positive implications for our national security and other sectors of our lives,” Hyde-Smith said. “Those positives also come with new risks and dangers. This contract gives Camgian an important mission to improve how the Army can detect, track, and stop UAS threats.”
She added, “It’s great that this technology was developed in Mississippi and could be applied to our national security capabilities.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.