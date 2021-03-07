JSU puts SWAC on notice with first win over Grambling since 2012

JSU put up its second 400-yard plus game and sophomore Tyson Alexander had his breakthrough performance. The DeSoto, Texas native rushed for a career-high 186 yards and one touchdown. He also added a long of 53 yards, which was also a career high. Sophomore Jalon Jones accounted for 222 yards of total offense and four touchdowns. Jones passed 12-for-18 for 180 yards and rushed for 42 yards.