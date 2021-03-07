JSU puts SWAC on notice with first win over Grambling since 2012

GRAMBLING, LA. - Jackson State used a late defensive stand to upend Grambling 33-28 Saturday afternoon in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener from historic Eddie Robinson Memorial Stadium.
GSU was at the JSU 1-yard line and senior linebacker Aubrey Miller, Jr. jarred the ball free and All-American Keonte Hampton recovered it with 1:04 remaining to secure the win.
The Blue and White handed GSU its first home loss since 2015 and it was JSU’s first win in the series since 2012.
JSU put up its second 400-yard plus game and sophomore Tyson Alexander had his breakthrough performance. The DeSoto, Texas native rushed for a career-high 186 yards and one touchdown. He also added a long of 53 yards, which was also a career high. Sophomore Jalon Jones accounted for 222 yards of total offense and four touchdowns. Jones passed 12-for-18 for 180 yards and rushed for 42 yards.
Senior Warren Newman grabbed four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown and junior Daylen Baldwin came down with two receptions for 75 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Miller and Hampton were a two-man wrecking crew. Miller recorded 17 tackles while Hampton added 15 tackles. Miller’s 17 tackles were the most since Hampton recorded 15 stops in 2019 at Mississippi Valley State.
The Tigers return to the gridiron Sunday, March 14 and host Mississippi Valley State at 1 p.m. from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.