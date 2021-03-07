30 JPS Schools will open Mon. for in-person learning as water returns to schools

By WLBT Digital | March 7, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 3:24 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -More schools now have adequate water pressure to allow students to return to in-person learning.

Jackson Public Schools is announcing that 30 schools will be open for in-person learning on Monday, March 8:

1. Baker Elementary

2. Bates Elementary

3. Boyd Elementary

4. Casey Elementary

5. Clausell Elementary

6. Galloway Elementary

7. Green Elementary

8. John Hopkins Elementary

9. Lake Elementary

10. McLeod Elementary

11. McWillie Elementary

12. North Jackson Elementary

13. Oak Forest Elementary

14. Obama Magnet Elementary

15. Smith Elementary

16. Spann Elementary

17. Timberlawn Elementary

18. Van Winkle Pre-K Center

19. Walton Elementary

20. Wells APAC (Power)

21. Bailey APAC Middle

22. Cardozo Middle

23. Kirksey Middle

24. Northwest Middle

25. Callaway High

26. Murrah High

27. Lanier High

28. Capital City Alternative School

29. Career Development Center

30. REAP

ALL OTHER JPS SCHOOLS WILL CONTINUE VIRTUAL LEARNING ONLY UNTIL THE WATER PRESSURE HAS IMPROVED.

Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools. Staff members continue to monitor the water pressure at all schools and we will adjust our plans as needed.

Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations (https://bit.ly/3uegMyG). Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.

