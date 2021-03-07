30 JPS Schools will open Mon. for in-person learning as water returns to schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -More schools now have adequate water pressure to allow students to return to in-person learning.
Jackson Public Schools is announcing that 30 schools will be open for in-person learning on Monday, March 8:
1. Baker Elementary
2. Bates Elementary
3. Boyd Elementary
4. Casey Elementary
5. Clausell Elementary
6. Galloway Elementary
7. Green Elementary
8. John Hopkins Elementary
9. Lake Elementary
10. McLeod Elementary
11. McWillie Elementary
12. North Jackson Elementary
13. Oak Forest Elementary
14. Obama Magnet Elementary
15. Smith Elementary
16. Spann Elementary
17. Timberlawn Elementary
18. Van Winkle Pre-K Center
19. Walton Elementary
20. Wells APAC (Power)
21. Bailey APAC Middle
22. Cardozo Middle
23. Kirksey Middle
24. Northwest Middle
25. Callaway High
26. Murrah High
27. Lanier High
28. Capital City Alternative School
29. Career Development Center
30. REAP
ALL OTHER JPS SCHOOLS WILL CONTINUE VIRTUAL LEARNING ONLY UNTIL THE WATER PRESSURE HAS IMPROVED.
Clean water will be made available for those at the reopening schools. Staff members continue to monitor the water pressure at all schools and we will adjust our plans as needed.
Meals will be delivered by bus at the normal times and drop-off locations (https://bit.ly/3uegMyG). Parents may also pick up meals from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at any of the schools reopening.
