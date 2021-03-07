Jackson Housing Authority providing access to COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Housing Authority is providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine at the Golden Key Envision Center at 3450 Albermarle Road.
Authorities said they noticed a lack of access to the vaccine in the community, which is why they teamed up with Walmart to provide vaccinations.
Insurance is not required, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call 833-886-0023.
Be sure to bring your ID and proof of vaccine eligibility.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.