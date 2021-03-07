First Alert Forecast: temperatures likely to trend warmer throughout the work week

Over the coming days, winds will shift out of the south with more moisture moving in as high pressure shifts off to the east. This will lead to a warming trend throughout the week. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. It will certainly feel very spring-like outside by then! There are indications that these warmer conditions won’t continue into the following work week. We could possibly be looking at close to or just below average temperatures into the 2nd week of March. We will watch this trend over the week. Pleasantly quiet and dry conditions are likely for most of the work week. An isolated shower chance is possible by late week with possibly a better chance for rain by next weekend.