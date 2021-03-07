First Alert Forecast: seasonal & sunny conditions expected today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s cold out this morning with temperatures sitting in the 30′s under clear skies. More sunshine is on the way for our Sunday with high temperatures quite seasonal in the middle 60′s. High level clouds could stream overhead throughout the day, but we are still expecting to enjoy mainly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will fall back to the 30′s under mainly clear skies tonight.
We’ll kick off the work week with more sunshine as high pressure and ridging hold strong across the region. Temperatures will likely be a tad warmer into the afternoon hours with highs on the lower 70′s. It will be a beautiful and pleasant start to the work week.
Throughout the work week, we’ll see high pressure shift off to the east which will allow for southerly flow and moisture to return and eventually leading with temperatures to trend warmer. . By the end of the week, highs are expected to rise to the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. Most of the weeks looks to be pleasantly quiet and dry. At this point, a few isolated showers look possibly by late week with potentially a better chance for showers towards the end of next weekend.
