First Alert Forecast: seasonal & sunny conditions expected today

Throughout the work week, we’ll see high pressure shift off to the east which will allow for southerly flow and moisture to return and eventually leading with temperatures to trend warmer. . By the end of the week, highs are expected to rise to the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. Most of the weeks looks to be pleasantly quiet and dry. At this point, a few isolated showers look possibly by late week with potentially a better chance for showers towards the end of next weekend.