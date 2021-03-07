COVID-19 in Mississippi: 260 new cases reported Sun.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 260 new cases and 3 new deaths Sunday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 297,581 as of March 6.
So far, 6,808 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,472,673 as of February 28. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 278,162 people have recovered from the virus.
On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.
Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.