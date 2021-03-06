Wicker, Hyde-Smith decry Senate’s decision to exclude pro-life amendments from relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker decry the Senate’s decision to exclude amendments from a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that would prevent taxpayer money from being used for abortions.
On Saturday, Senators were working to push through the relief bill, which would provide $1,400 stimulus checks to many Americans. Republicans had sought to add several amendments to the measure.
“The Democrats’ vote to dismiss the Hyde Amendment to allow taxpayer-funded abortions is more evidence of how off the rails this so-called COVID relief bill is,” Hyde-Smith tweeted Saturday.
Meanwhile, Wicker and Hyde-Smith retweeted Montana Sen. Steve Daines’ comments calling the Democrat’s decision to block the Hyde Amendment “shameful.”
“Democrats voted to allow billions of taxpayer dollars to be used to fund abortions,” Daines tweeted.
On Friday, Wicker had joined Daines (R) and James Lankford (R, Okla.) to “introduce a series of amendments to prohibit taxpayer funding of abortion in congressional Democrats’ nearly $2 trillion spending package,” a release on Wicker’s website reads.
“The senators’ proposals are modeled after the longstanding Hyde Amendment, which has prohibited the use of taxpayer dollars for abortion since 1976.”
The more than 40-year-old amendment prohibits Medicaid and other federal dollars from being used on abortions, except in the case of rape, incest, or if the pregnancy would endanger the life of the mother, according to KFF.org, a national health issues website.
Wicker’s amendment would have blocked rural health grants included in the bill from going toward procedures to terminate pregnancies.
Daines proposed an amendment to apply the Hyde rule to three sections of the package to prohibit state and local aid, foreign aid, and provider relief fund money from going to abortions, the release states.
