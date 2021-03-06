Thousands receive COVID vaccine during City of Jackson’s Vaccination Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Jackson residents rolled up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot this weekend.
On Saturday, a large crowd flooded the Convention Complex ready to get their Pfizer vaccine during the city’s first ever Vaccination Day.
One of the many residents eager to get vaccinated was Robert Lee Jimmerson Jr.
“My doctor told me to come out here because I had a liver transplant, and I got diabetes, and I got a mast in my stomach, so that’s why I’m here today,” said Jimmerson, who lives in Jackson.
Jimmerson said he’s watched loved ones suffer after contracting coronavirus.
“My daughter had caught it, that virus, man it was a mess,” he described. “It took her taste from her, she couldn’t eat, we had to rush her to the hospital and they kept her for a couple of days. Everything turned out to be alright.”
The Jackson resident said he’s getting his shot with his daughter and family in mind, hoping it’ll prevent him from coming down with the virus.
“Thank God we’ve got it here because I’ve seen how that stuff do people,” Jimmerson expressed.
And the same goes for Mary Davis.
She’s hopeful she’ll be able to interact and be around her family members again now that she’s taken the vaccine.
“We’re the kind of family that’s always together on different occasions, birthdays, holidays, whatever, and we hadn’t been able to do that like we used to,” said Davis, who received her first dose of the vaccine on Saturday.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, nearly 18,949 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hinds County, and there have been 395 reported deaths.
David Lewis works with the City of Jackson, and said the alarming numbers are a big reason the city wanted to have a Vaccination Day and make doses available for those who need them the most.
“We increased accessibility,” said Lewis, Deputy Director of Human and Cultural Services. “A lot of times we heard that folks were unable to get online, or didn’t know how to get online, so we set up a call center, and we had citizens call in and we scheduled their appointment. We worked with local churches, and other local partners to make sure that citizens who really need to get this vaccine, had an opportunity to do so, and we are fully booked today.”
Lewis said 2,000 shots were given out during the Vaccination Day.
“We followed the state department of health’s guidelines for who qualifies for the vaccine,” Lewis explained. “Anybody over the age of 50, anyone between, the age of 18 and 50 with preexisting conditions, teachers, healthcare workers.”
Those who received their first dosage on Saturday, will return to March 27th to receive their second one.
