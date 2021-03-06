Sinema facing backlash after voting ‘NO’ on Raise the Wages Act

WASHINGTON (KOLD News 13) - Back in January, top Democrats in the United States introduced a bill to the Senate that would increase the working minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, as part of the latest COVID-19 relief package.
On Friday, March 5, the Senate voted to reject the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, which was strongly supported by Sen. Bernie Sanders, on a 58-42 vote.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona was one of seven Democrats and one Independent who voted ‘NO’ on the amendment, and she is now facing backlash.
In a statement, the Democratic senator said: “I understand what it is like to face tough choices while working to meet your family’s most basic needs. I also know the difference better wages can make, which is why I helped lead Arizona’s effort to pass an indexed minimum wage in 2006, and strongly supported the voter-approved state minimum wage increase in 2016. No person who works full time should live in poverty. Senators in both parties have shown support for raising the federal minimum wage and the Senate should hold an open debate and amendment process on raising the minimum wage, separate from the COVID-focused reconciliation bill. I will keep working with colleagues in both parties to ensure Americans can access good-paying jobs, quality education, and skills training to build more economically secure lives for themselves and their families.”
Her “NO” vote on the amendment did not sit well with many Arizonans, especially after she’s seen on video literally giving a thumbs-down. Take a look at some of the social media backlash she received on Twitter after making her statement today. Just click on the tweet.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.