‘Only in Jackson’: Woman filmed twerking on JPD cruiser not to face charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a woman who was videoed twerking on a JPD cruiser Friday will not face charges.
The person filming can be heard saying, “Only in Jackson, Miss.”
Two officers attempt to coax the woman off of the car before a female officer has to physically remove her.
JPD Spokesman Sam Brown said he had seen the video and said the woman was not arrested.
He said officers had responded to a call and that the woman was not a party in that matter.
The address and nature of the call were not immediately available.
