Non-potable water available Saturday, Sunday at Forest Hill High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials say they are continuing to make progress in restoring water service to all residents following the February winter storms.
Nevertheless, the city will continue to provide non-potable water at a distribution site Saturday and Sunday.
Non-potable water, which can be used for flushing, will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Forest Hill High School.
A drive-through food bank also will be open Saturday, March 6, beginning at 11 a.m., at the intersection of Lamar Street and Pascagoula Street in downtown Jackson. It will continue until supplies run out.
The food bank is sponsored by the Greater Jackson Arts Council, the Reuben V. Anderson Center for Justice and other community groups. In all, 2,400 packages are expected to be distributed curbside, according to a city news release.
Those packages will include 20 pounds of food, including a 10-pound bag of chicken, a 7-pound assortment of fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.
The event is first-come, first-serve.
Meanwhile, approximately eight confirmed water main breaks had not been repaired through Friday night. Another 11 unconfirmed breaks are also being looked into.
Confirmed breaks include:
- Garden Place and Orchard View Drive
- 411 W. Capital St., near Alabama St.
- Lenox Drive and Ridgewood Road
- 5726 Bayberry Drive
- 4227 Hanover Place
- 1860 Patton Avenue
- 16 Robinhood Road
- Forest Hill Road and Cooper Road
To report a main break, call 311. Call volumes remain high and customers are asked to leave a message stating their full names, phone numbers, addresses and situations.
