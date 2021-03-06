MSU students donate thousands of bottles of drinking water to Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Jackson State University were greeted with a welcome site Friday – truckloads of bottled water brought in by Mississippi State University.
Students on the West Jackson campus have been without water for weeks, as the city works to restore service following the February winter storms.
As of Friday, about 1,200 student residents were still without water, according to a news release.
To help out, MSU’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted a bottled water drive on campus and then delivered that water to JSU on March 5.
“We were happy to assist one of our Mississippi schools during this time of need,” said Dell Ivy, an MSU communication major and president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.
Other students also participated in the delivery efforts, including Tatiana Walker and Shawnessi Watson, both of Sigma Gamma Rho, Nikkia Brown and Cathy Sims of Delta Sigma Theta, and Justin Applin, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha.
For more information about donating to the Tiger Pantry, contact Rod Davis at roderick.d.davis@jsums.edu.
