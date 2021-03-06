Jackson Police report 24th homicide of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police say a woman was killed following a domestic incident Saturday morning in the 100 block of Queen Joanna Lane.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Police responded to the scene, to discover that a woman had been killed following “what appeared to be a domestic dispute.”
It was unclear how the victim died.
A suspect, the victim’s boyfriend, was taken into custody.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
The name of the suspect also was not being released.
No further details were available.
