First Alert Forecast: sunny & bright skies will return this weekend

Into the upcoming work week, we’ll see high pressure shift off to the east which will allow for southerly flow and moisture to return throughout the work week. This will also result in temperatures to trend warmer as well. By the end of the week, highs are expected to rise to the upper 70′s. Most of the weeks looks to be quiet and dry. At this point, a few isolated showers are possible by mid to late week with potentially better chances for showers into next weekend.