First Alert Forecast: sunny & bright skies will return this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cloud cover that we had around yesterday has cleared out for the most part and we are waking up to brighter skies with temperatures in the 40′s and lower 50′s. Today, expect highs to reach the lower to middle 60′s under mainly sunny skies. It will get chilly again overnight with lows the 30′s with clear skies.
Bright and dry conditions will continue into for the rest of our weekend tomorrow with high pressure building into the region. Temperatures will be close to average in the middle to upper 60′s.
Into the upcoming work week, we’ll see high pressure shift off to the east which will allow for southerly flow and moisture to return throughout the work week. This will also result in temperatures to trend warmer as well. By the end of the week, highs are expected to rise to the upper 70′s. Most of the weeks looks to be quiet and dry. At this point, a few isolated showers are possible by mid to late week with potentially better chances for showers into next weekend.
