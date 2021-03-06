First Alert Forecast: sunny & bright skies to continue for Sunday

High pressure is expected to shift eastward into the upcoming work week allowing for southerly flow and moisture to move in. This will result in temperatures to trend warm throughout the work week. Highs by the end of the week look to warm to the upper 70′s to near 80 degrees. Pleasant quiet and dry conditions are likely over the next several days. An isolated shower looks possible at this point by the end of the work week with potentially better chances for rain into next weekend.