See where you can find food, water beginning 9 a.m. Friday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after a Winter storm rocked Jackson’s age-old water system, many people are still without running water.
And the city is under a boil water advisory even those people who do have water, which is why thousands of people are still turning to the community for help.
Here are the food and water distribution sites for Friday, March 5:
The Salvation Army Jackson Corps Distribution (480 food boxes, 320 cases of water):
When:
9 a.m.
Where:
Forest Hill High School, 2607 Raymond Rd.
Sunset Plaza Apartments, 3540 Sunset Dr.
City of Jackson non-potable water distribution:
When:
9 a.m.
Where:
Callaway High School, 601 Beasley Road
Davis Road Park in Byram, 2125 Davis Road
Walton Elementary school, 3200 Bailey Avenue
New Heights Church and Williamson Avenue Church Water Distribution:
When:
2 p.m.
Where:
Williamson Avenue Church of Christ, 2443 Williamson Ave
Note: drive-thru service only, must stay in vehicle
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.