Walmart provides vaccines Friday at Golden Key EnVision Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s new Golden Key EnVision Center is hosting a vaccine distribution Friday, March, 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are 250 first doses available each day of the vaccination drive, which began Thursday, March 4, and runs through Monday, March 8.
Thursday, Governor Reeves has opened up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 years of age or older, in addition to teachers and staff in K-12, preschool, and childcare facilities, first responders, and anyone ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions.
This is not a drive-thru. You are asked to please remember to wear your masks, bring a form of photo I.D., and an insurance card, if applicable.
The community center is located at 3450 Albermarle Road in Jackson, across from Brinkley Middle School.
You can schedule an appointment by calling (833) 886-0023.
The vaccination drive is open each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.