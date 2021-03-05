Silver Alert issued for missing Desoto Co. man with medical condition

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver alert for Thomas Wayne Fuller, 68, of Olive Branch, MS
He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen Thursday, March 4, around 6 p.m. on Autumn Valley Drive in Desoto County.
Thomas Wayne Fuller was last seen wearing a white ball cap with a firefighter logo, white pullover shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.
Fuller is believed to be in a 2008 white Ford F-150 with the Mississippi tag 373PF.
Family members say Fuller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If you have any information, call the Olive Branch Police Department at (662) 895-4111.
