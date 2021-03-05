Silver Alert issued for missing Desoto Co. man with medical condition

Silver alert issued for missing Desoto Co. man with medical condition (Source: MBI)
By WLBT Digital | March 5, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 7:28 AM

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver alert for Thomas Wayne Fuller, 68, of Olive Branch, MS

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, March 4, around 6 p.m. on Autumn Valley Drive in Desoto County.

Thomas Wayne Fuller was last seen wearing a white ball cap with a firefighter logo, white pullover shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Fuller is believed to be in a 2008 white Ford F-150 with the Mississippi tag 373PF.

Family members say Fuller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have any information, call the Olive Branch Police Department at (662) 895-4111.

