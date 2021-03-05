Saints release punter Thomas Morstead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have released longtime punter Thomas Morstead. It’s the latest in cost-cutting moves from the Saints as they work to get under the salary cap.
Morstead came to the Saints in the 2009 draft and was one of the last remaining players from the 2009 Super Bowl team. In a zoom conference Morstead admitted his 2020 season was a down year for him.
“I didnt meet any of the standards that I set for myself,” he said.
The move was expected as the team will save $2.5 million against the cap. The Saints are projected to be $60-$65 million over the salary cap.
“Thomas Morstead has been the epitome of the consummate pro since the day we selected him in the 2009 NFL Draft,” said Mickey Loomis. “He has been a remarkable punter and an outstanding leader in the locker room and eight-time team captain. His work in the community has been nothing short of remarkable. We know that as we approach the beginning of the NFL calendar year that very difficult decisions have to be made and this certainly falls into this category. We appreciate the dedication and professionalism that Thomas has brought to our organization from the moment he joined our team and sincerely wish both he and his family the best.”
“Thomas has been a very important part of the New Orleans Saints organization and our community since 2009,” said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. “It has been an honor to have coached him and to have witnessed his growth as a player and a person. He has been a great leader and mentor to many younger players throughout his career and his Pro Bowl level of play year-in and year-out has been remarkable. I know that Thomas will be highly successful in the future and am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach him.”
