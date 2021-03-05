Rogan scores 19 as JSU women beat Alabama A&M

JACKSON, Miss. - The Jackson State Lady Tigers cruised to a 65-51 victory over Alabama A&M on Thursday afternoon in SWAC play.
Continuing the high tempo action in conference play, the JSU Lady Tigers held a 26-15 halftime lead over Alabama A&M behind nine points from Dayzsha Rogan at the break.
The Lady Bulldogs narrowed the gap after an 8-2 run led to a Jackson State timeout with 6:44 remaining in the third quarter.Three straight steals and scores by Rogan pushed lead to 36-23 in favor of the the Lady Tigers at the 4:30 mark of the period.
JSU put together an 8-7 run capped off by a buzzer beating jumper from Ameshya Williams and headed to the final quarter up 44-30.Midway through the fourth quarter, the Lady Bulldogs pulled within ten points, but the Lady Tigers held off the late surge behind 11 points from Williams,19 by Rogan and 16 scored by Keshuna Luckett.
The Lady Tigers improved to 14-5 overall and 13-1 in SWAC play with the win. Jackson State returns home for their senior night contest on Saturday versus Alabama State. Tip-off is for 3 p.m. at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center.
