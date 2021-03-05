Ridgeland annexation effective Friday, March 5

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Weeks after opponents dropped their challenge to Ridgeland’s bid to take in property west of its city limits, the annexation is now official.
Ridgeland city officials announced that it had officially taken in approximately 4.9 square miles of property around Greens Crossing Road, North Livingston Road, the Natchez Trace Parkway, and North and West County Line Roads.
“I hope that residents in the annexed area are as thrilled as I am,” Mayor Gene McGee said. “They will be joining one of the greatest and fastest-growing cities in Mississippi.”
The proposal was previously challenged by NCL Waste LLC, which was hoping to build an 89-acre landfill on North County Line, within the city’s path of growth. Ridgeland has been opposed to constructing the landfill there.
The annexation includes 345 residents, increasing the city’s total population to 24,683, according to a city news release.
The annexation is effective March 5. Residents will be able to vote in the city’s June 8 elections.
No party primaries are being held.
Those living in the newly annexed area are now part of Ward One and will vote at Highland Colony Baptist Church, at 1200 Highland Colony Pkwy., said Mary Beth McCullough, with Ridgeland.
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the annexation Feb. 22.
